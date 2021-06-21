Did the weekend storms damage your property? The State of Indiana wants to hear from you

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Were you impacted by the storms that moved through the Wabash Valley over the weekend? The State of Indiana wants to hear from you.

The state is working to assess statewide storm damage.

The storms resulted in severe damage across the state. If you had property damage, all you need to do is call 211 or click here to report it.

Indiana 211 will also work with the Family and Social Services Administration to help Indiana residents who need housing, food, or other help with essentials.