Local nonprofit is helping young families in need

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This week is National Diaper Need Awareness week. And one local Wabash Valley nonprofit organization needs your help!

Local experts say one in every three United States families struggles to provide enough diapers for their babies.

Now, Covered with Love Inc. is stepping up to help!

In honor of National Diaper Need Awareness week, the local nonprofit is hosting a diaper drive. The local organization provides diapers, wipes, and baby hygiene products to families in need in the area. Since 2015, Covered with Love Inc. has provided 200,000 diapers to Wabash Valley families.

Next Saturday they will be hosting their annual "Stuff the Truck Diaper Drive."

This will be on October 2 from 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM. Drop-off locations will be located at Walmart on US 41 and Baesler's Market in Terre Haute.

