Diamond Rio coming to Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Diamond Rio is coming to Terre Haute on Saturday April 24th.

TV-10 is teaming up with Labor Link to bring the popular band to the Pepsi Stage at the Zorah Shrine Theater.

Discount tickets are available right now at 26 participating Casey's General Store. Tickets are only $25 at Casey's. They are available at eventbrite.com for $30 and will be $40 at the door.

A limited number of reserve tables are also available for sale at eventbrite.com.

Doors will open at 6:00pm with Kasey Burton taking the stage at 7:00pm. She will be followed by Terre Haute native Dylan Raymond with Diamond Rio headlining the show.