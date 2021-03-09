Clear

Diamond Rio coming to Terre Haute

TV-10 is teaming up with Labor Link to bring the popular band to the Pepsi Stage at the Zorah Shrine Theater.

Posted: Mar 9, 2021 4:24 PM
Posted By: Staff Reports

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Diamond Rio is coming to Terre Haute on Saturday April 24th. 

TV-10 is teaming up with Labor Link to bring the popular band to the Pepsi Stage at the Zorah Shrine Theater. 

Discount tickets are available right now at 26 participating Casey's General Store. Tickets are only $25 at Casey's. They are available at eventbrite.com for $30 and will be $40 at the door. 

A limited number of reserve tables are also available for sale at eventbrite.com. 

Doors will open at 6:00pm with Kasey Burton taking the stage at 7:00pm. She will be followed by Terre Haute native Dylan Raymond with Diamond Rio headlining the show. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 62°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 65°
Paris
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 60°
Mattoon/Charleston
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 66°
Terre Haute
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 66°
Terre Haute
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 66°
Breezy & Cool Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Overnight: Becoming cloudy, breezy and cool. Low: 50°

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Police investigate shots fired call

Image

Vigo County School Corporation projects move forward

Image

Tuesday: Sunny, still warm and breezy. High: 67

Image

Greg Lansing

Image

Local Food Drive to help combat hunger

Image

New Program Coming to Rose-Hulman

Image

ISU, Men's Basketball Coach Greg Lansing Part Ways After 11 Seasons

Image

International Women's Day celebrated across the Wabash Valley

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1199441

Reported Deaths: 23021
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4793619456
DuPage779601205
Will65970913
Lake60237934
Kane51287723
Winnebago28477443
Madison28296466
St. Clair25781471
McHenry24699266
Champaign18292128
Peoria17029267
Sangamon16306223
McLean14757160
Tazewell13688241
Rock Island13214287
Kankakee12610190
Kendall1121487
LaSalle10928222
Macon9574186
Vermilion8651119
DeKalb8381115
Adams8039114
Williamson6879121
Whiteside5961150
Boone595171
Clinton558189
Coles525792
Grundy522263
Ogle508075
Knox5028133
Jackson463060
Effingham450869
Macoupin438680
Henry436258
Marion4282113
Livingston427279
Franklin416866
Stephenson412776
Monroe409188
Jefferson4002117
Randolph398780
Woodford371960
Morgan361977
Montgomery354670
Lee338343
Bureau334377
Christian334170
Logan331654
Perry307857
Fayette307052
Fulton290546
Iroquois279162
Jersey250047
Douglas248133
McDonough234140
Saline234148
Lawrence231824
Union220638
Shelby216534
Crawford201424
Bond191824
Cass189822
Pike169950
Wayne169249
Clark169031
Hancock168530
Warren166644
Richland163738
White161725
Jo Daviess161622
Ford160546
Washington158824
Carroll158235
Edgar156838
Moultrie150424
Clay143742
Greene138832
Johnson135512
Piatt134514
Wabash130512
Mason129141
Mercer129033
Massac128635
De Witt128422
Cumberland120518
Jasper111417
Menard10468
Marshall85215
Hamilton79715
Schuyler6825
Pulaski6716
Brown6666
Stark54423
Edwards52810
Henderson50614
Calhoun4832
Alexander4539
Scott4491
Gallatin4404
Putnam4243
Hardin34812
Pope2843
Out of IL10
Unassigned02253

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 667736

Reported Deaths: 12744
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion914111660
Lake48769893
Allen36211646
Hamilton32522398
St. Joseph30414514
Elkhart25548420
Vanderburgh21347382
Tippecanoe20259205
Johnson16497363
Porter16097281
Hendricks15967302
Clark12093182
Madison11815323
Vigo11702234
Monroe10445164
Delaware9903179
LaPorte9850201
Howard9134203
Kosciusko8600111
Bartholomew7533147
Hancock7476134
Warrick7459153
Floyd7271173
Wayne6666192
Grant6467158
Boone619591
Morgan6142129
Dubois5947112
Dearborn551770
Cass5493100
Marshall5457105
Henry544495
Noble514078
Jackson465967
Shelby463691
Lawrence4198113
Gibson406185
Harrison404165
Clinton398153
Montgomery392284
DeKalb388478
Miami358563
Knox357886
Whitley352838
Huntington351377
Steuben340656
Putnam335060
Wabash334076
Ripley328263
Adams327049
Jasper319643
White298553
Jefferson296574
Daviess286196
Fayette272956
Decatur271688
Greene263080
Posey261832
Wells259276
Scott252350
LaGrange242670
Clay241644
Randolph226577
Spencer219630
Jennings217044
Washington213527
Sullivan203839
Fountain202942
Starke190251
Owen184454
Fulton180037
Jay178828
Carroll177019
Perry174236
Orange171451
Rush165722
Vermillion161643
Franklin160235
Tipton150341
Parke140216
Pike128633
Blackford120727
Pulaski107844
Newton96932
Brown95340
Benton92613
Crawford92613
Martin80314
Warren76014
Switzerland7568
Union67510
Ohio54211
Unassigned0429