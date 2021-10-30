St. Benedict's Catholic Church celebrates Dia de los Muertos

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This weekend may be Halloween, but Dia de los Muertos is just right around the corner, and one local church is celebrating early!

Saint Benedict Catholic Church started their Dia de los Muertos also known as "All Souls Day" procession Saturday evening.

Parishioners gathered to celebrate the lives of their loved ones by decorating an ofrenda in their honor.

Family members brought pictures, objects, and some memorabilia to place on the altar.

Organizers say its so important to remember those who came before us...

"All I want to do is just share with the young people of this church the value of celebrating our history, and our culture, and our loved ones," Middle School Catechist Veronica Rogers.

Dia de los Muertos is on November 2nd.

Rogers says if you want to start an ofrenda at home -- all you need is a picture, a momento, and be sure to leave a glass of water so that they can have a drink before they part.