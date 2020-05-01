VIGO COUNTY (WTHI) - Police need your help finding a robber who stole from a local store.
This week Crime Stoppers report comes from the files of the Vigo County Sheriff's Office.
Detectives are needing your help identifying this individual, involved in a theft on March 21st.
The subject entered this cigar store, placed approximately $240 worth of cigars in his pocket and exited.
The subject appears to be a white male, approximately 5 feet 6 to 5 feet 9 inches tall, medium build, scruffy hair, and a beard.
If you have any information on this case please call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP or click here.
Remember all tips are anonymous and could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.
Related Content
- Detectives need your help identifying this individual
- Illinois conducts surveys on crime against LGBTQ individuals
- Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Early detection can save lives
- The Curiosity rover detects oxygen behaving strangely on Mars
- Health experts provide strategies for heart disease detection, prevention
- Victim in deadly fire identified
- Police need help identifying vandals
- Police need help identifying woman
- Vincennes hospital to receive additional equipment to help detect breast cancer
- A second mysterious repeating fast radio burst has been detected in space