Detective Greg Ferency's services and the procession set for Tuesday, here's the route - and what some of the key points along the route mean

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about the procession route for Detective Greg Ferency on Tuesday, following his Hulman Center services.

The coach will leave the Hulman Center and go to Cherry Street. The procession will go east on Wabash Avenue and stop at the Terre Haute Police Department for a final 10-42 call.

From there, the procession will continue down Wabash Avenue and proceed under a garrison flag at Brown and Wabash.

The procession for Detective Ferency will continue to Calvary Cemetery on the city's east side. That will be his final resting place.

What is a 10-42?

At the end of each shift, an officer will get a final call, a 10-42, saying they are off duty.

Detective Ferency's final 10-42 will signify his end of watch. For Officer Rob Pitts and Officer Brent Long, the final 10-42 was read by a dispatcher. Here's what the 10-42 call said for Officer Pitts.

Transcript from the final call for Officer Pitts, ready by dispatcher (now 911 Director) Vickie Oster

"On May 4th, 2018, Terre Haute Police Officer Robert S. Pitts answered his final call. While investigating a homicide, Officer Pitts was shot and killed by the suspect. There's no greater love than a man that would lay down his life for another. Terre Haute Police Department Officer Robert S. Pitts, (badge number) 196 is 10-42. He has gone home for the final time."

What is a Garrison Flag?

The Garrison Flag for Detective Ferency will be in place at Wabash and Brown in Terre Haute.

The larger American flag, 40 feet by 60 feet, is generally suspended by two fire trucks.

Once the flag is in place, no vehicles are permitted to drive under it, except the procession.

During the War of 1812, with the British, Major George Armistead, Fort McHenry's commanding office flew a flag so large, the British would not have a hard time seeing it from a distance.