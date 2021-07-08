Detective Greg Ferency left a mark as an officer, as a member of a federal task force, and as a family member

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Detective Greg Ferency's legacy meant a lot to those he worked with. That legacy left a mark on the Terre Haute Police Department and the FBI as a federally deputized task force member.

Detective Greg Ference was a 30-year veteran of the Terre Haute Police Department. He's been a task force member with the FBI since 2010.

Ferency was a teacher, training officers on how to handle the toughest of situations. He did many risk assessments of violent crime scenes.

Above all that, he was a family member. Ferency was the father of two adult children.

Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett said he's thankful for the support of his police, rallying behind the Ferency's legacy.

"In spite of our tragedy, our guys and gals at the Terre Haute Police Department continue to serve above and beyond and you just never know what the next day's going to bring," Bennett said.