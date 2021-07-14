Portraits of Valor: Philly officer honors Detective Greg Ferency

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Philadelphia police officer and forensic composite artist Jonny Castro creates life-like digital portraits.

He calls them "Portraits of Valor."

Castro started doing these portraits when one of their Sargeant's lost his life back in 2016. He saw it as a way to pay tribute to him.

Since then, he has made over 1,000 portraits for both families and departments free of charge.

Most recently, he created a portrait of Terre Haute Detective Greg Ferency.

"Unfortunately, there's just so many officers in 2021 that I can't do them all," Castro said. "But I'm glad I was able to get to Detective Ferency's."

Castro creates these on a display tablet.

Ferency's portrait alone took eight hours, and he creates two to three a week on average.

He wants to ensure that he paints an accurate representation of the person and hones in on the tiny details.

"It's really nice especially when you hear from guys who worked side by side with them and they tell you, like man you captured his smile perfectly. That's the stuff I like to hear...just to know yeah, I did it."

The portrait will arrive sometime this weekend. From there, it will be delivered to the Ferency family by THPD officers.

Castro also keeps a copy for himself.

He says he will hang it up among the others on his "Wall of Heroes."

If you want to see more of Castro's artwork you can find him on Facebook. His page is entitled, "Jonny Castro Art."