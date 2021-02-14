Details on the upcoming winter storm for the Wabash Valley

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI-TV) - Storm Team 10 has been bringing you the latest details on the upcoming winter storm that is set to arrive later Sunday night. All of the information below has been updated Sunday Morning, February 14th, 2021.

WATCHES/WARNINGS/ADVISORIES

Winter Storm Warning -That is the pink-colored counties on the map below. These are the areas that will see the greatest impact of this winter storm. It will be in effect tonight. 7:00 PM Sunday to 7:00 AM Tuesday EST

Winter Weather Advisory - That is the purple-colored counties on the map below. These areas will still see hazardous conditions. But not as great where areas are under a warning. It will be in effect tonight. 7:00 PM Sunday to 7:00 AM Tuesday EST

For more information on what these watches/warnings/advisories mean, go to our story on Winter Weather Alerts.

TIMING

Most of your Sunday will be cloudy, windy, and cold. Low temperatures have been in the single-digits, close to zero degrees. With wind gusts up to 20 mph, wind chill temperatures have been sub-zero.

Tonight Look for snow showers to begin after 9:00 PM Sunday evening and lasting up until 4:00 AM to 6:00 AM Monday morning.

Monday Morning

We will see a brief break in the snow Monday morning and early afternoon.

Monday Afternoon/Evening

Heavy snow will be likely later in the day and into the evening hours.

Monday Overnight

Snow will begin to subside. However, flurries will be possible Tuesday morning.



IMPACTS

Snowfall and roadways This will be dry snow since temperatures will be well below freezing (Sorry... But Snowmen!). Drifting may become a concern especially on East-West oriented roadways. Your Monday morning and evening commutes will be hazardous since we are expecting moderate to heavy snow likely during these times.

Temperatures Temperatures will remain very cold over the next 3 days. With wind gusts up to 15-20 mph, wind chill values will be in the single digits and below zero. Frostbite can occur within 30 minutes especially to exposed skin. For more information on hypothermia, read up on Signs of Hypothermia.

Wind

Blowing and drifting will be a cause for concern. Wind gusts will be out of the north, 15-20 mph. This will, again, cause low wind chill values and problems on roadways. Visibility on the roadway can easily become low. Power outages may occur.



ACCUMULATIONS

Snow accumulations will range from 2-8 inches in the Wabash Valley.

As noted in the map below, the further south-east portions of the region will see the heaviest snowfall.

As always, the Storm Team will continue to update this forecast. Be sure to download the Storm Team 10 App free for android and apple devices.

Also, give yourself plenty of time if you have to get out and about. Drive slow and put extra space between you and others. With temperatures well below freezing, salt can become ineffective due to its properties. Salt may help melt the snow in areas but refreeze overnight and cause black ice. For more stories on wintertime travel and safety, visit the Storm Team's Weather Blog.

The Storm Team is not projecting this to be a major winter storm. However, as with any winter storm, any ice on roadways can cause major concerns. It is important to stay weather aware over the next few days.