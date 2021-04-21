Clear
SEVERE WX : Freeze Warning View Alerts

Details on how ISP officers are trained and when deadly force is deemed necessary in Indiana

Indiana State Police
Indiana State Police

Quality of officers, police department performance, and community interaction has been brought to the public eye recently amid nationwide unrest. News 10 spoke with an Indiana State Police officer as well as the Vigo County Prosecutor to learn more about officer training and when force of any kind is deemed necessary in Indiana.

Posted: Apr 21, 2021 6:36 PM
Posted By: Dominic Miranda

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Quality of officers, police department performance, and community interaction has been brought to the public eye recently amid nationwide unrest. News 10 spoke with an Indiana State Police officer as well as the Vigo County Prosecutor to learn more about officer training and when force of any kind is deemed necessary in Indiana.

Sergeant Matt Ames says the Indiana State Police Academy is a bit different than the regular police academy. The state police academy is 24 weeks long. Ames says it teaches you the basic skills of what it takes to become a police officer in Indiana.

They cover firearm training, tactical intervention, culture diversity, first aid, and emergency vehicle operation among other training. Ames says it covers everything you need to know to become a successful police officer and provide the best service for citizens.

After graduation, police officers are assigned to a district. They then go through a 14-week field training program. Ames says they are evaluated every single day on everything they do. Officers also collaborate with City and County police agencies as well as the local prosecutor to go over expectations.

Ames says he believes that training for police officers has improved a lot. He says the process gives all officers a better understanding of what the public expects of them.

“The most important thing about training is that if you have great training and good leaders that are running your organization, then that training will allow that individual officer to be the best officer that he or she can be out here serving the public,” Sgt. Ames said.

Ames says Indiana State Police go through 80-120 hours of additional training each year. This updates them legally and goes through de-escalation and culture diversity training.

“I think that we would be one of the top states as far as training to law enforcement. I really do,” Vigo County Prosecutor Terre Modesitt said.

Modesitt says police training in Indiana has certainly ramped up recently. He says there have been several discussions between the Prosecutor’s Office and local law enforcement agencies. The discussions are to ensure that officers understand what policies, procedures, and laws are in effect when it comes to using any force—let alone deadly force.

Modesitt says there are two statutes in Indiana that are relevant in making the determination to use deadly force. The first is self-defense. Self-defense applies to police officers and regular civilians.

The second statute is titled “use of force relating to arrest or escape”. This stature applies to police officers. Force of any kind is deemed necessary when imminent physical harm to you or anyone else is present, or if it hinders police officers from doing their job. Modesitt says this is why training is so important.

“These things happen spur of the moment,” Modesitt said, “An officer has to make a very quick split-second decision while understanding that his life or a member of the public’s life might be at risk depending on how this situation is handled and what happens with it.”

Modesitt says he believes Indiana has made positive strides to improve the relationship between law enforcement and the community and making sure that officers not only understand what they can and can’t do, but what they should and shouldn’t do.

“I think everybody has the right intent and all understand the dilemma that we are facing,” Modesitt concluded, “People need to come together and work on solutions as opposed to trying to pull everyone apart.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 41°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 41°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Mostly Cloudy
40° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 33°
Paris
Partly Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 36°
Mattoon/Charleston
Partly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 41°
Terre Haute
Mostly Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 41°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 41°
A Frosty Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wed Evening Weather

Image

The Mill outdoor concert venue making strides

Image

Zentko loses nearly 100 pounds for baseball season

Image

Pantheon business incubator looks to stay open 24-7

Image

Officials search for suspects after part stolen from Vigo County truck

Image

OSHA cites and fines local manufacturer for safety issues

Image

Indiana's New Budget Plan Prioritizes Education

Image

Wednesday: Scattered showers, cool. High: 50

Image

Meet the 'Black and White Guy,' a local artist that gained national...and international attention

Image

Overnight: Snow, with some acculumation. Low: 29°

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1306690

Reported Deaths: 23989
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook5235989839
DuPage867231253
Will72065966
Lake64746965
Kane55849753
Winnebago31230459
Madison29880515
St. Clair27186504
McHenry27125278
Peoria21397283
Champaign19842138
Sangamon17806230
McLean17010169
Tazewell16031257
Rock Island14305303
Kankakee13541196
Kendall1238490
LaSalle11800232
Macon10261190
DeKalb9350118
Vermilion9082127
Adams8212117
Williamson7220126
Whiteside6888163
Boone640871
Ogle578078
Clinton570590
Grundy562171
Coles553294
Knox5336137
Jackson486063
Henry473063
Effingham468371
Livingston460683
Macoupin460281
Stephenson453180
Woodford441962
Marion4413115
Franklin433570
Monroe431490
Jefferson4163119
Randolph409484
Lee398351
Morgan376779
Logan365156
Montgomery364373
Fulton363750
Bureau354681
Christian352172
Fayette313854
Perry313159
Iroquois290764
Jersey263249
McDonough259943
Douglas254835
Saline251153
Lawrence239425
Shelby224737
Union222940
Crawford209225
Bond197724
Cass194724
Pike177151
Jo Daviess176524
Clark176332
Warren173946
Wayne173451
Hancock172930
Richland171940
Carroll171636
Ford170246
Edgar166739
White166426
Washington162825
Moultrie157526
Clay147343
Mason142542
Greene142432
Piatt141714
Johnson139614
De Witt139323
Mercer136333
Wabash134112
Massac131339
Cumberland128319
Menard118812
Jasper114317
Marshall99417
Hamilton82215
Schuyler7015
Brown6896
Pulaski6807
Stark61023
Edwards55712
Henderson52114
Calhoun5112
Scott4691
Alexander46211
Gallatin4534
Putnam4473
Hardin37012
Pope3073
Out of IL30
Unassigned02295

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 709455

Reported Deaths: 13234
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion967001722
Lake51824946
Allen39279673
Hamilton34580406
St. Joseph34207541
Elkhart27376432
Vanderburgh22091394
Tippecanoe21886212
Porter17952299
Johnson17556374
Hendricks16837310
Clark12705190
Madison12358337
Vigo12226244
Monroe11484166
LaPorte11175204
Delaware10374184
Howard9677211
Kosciusko9152114
Hancock8000139
Bartholomew7896155
Warrick7698155
Floyd7567176
Wayne6910198
Grant6852171
Boone6562100
Morgan6404138
Dubois6086117
Marshall5792109
Dearborn570776
Cass5689102
Henry5582101
Noble542683
Jackson493970
Shelby479895
Lawrence4347118
Gibson429089
Harrison428970
Clinton420253
Montgomery418386
DeKalb412184
Whitley381439
Huntington380180
Miami373265
Knox367089
Steuben366657
Putnam353360
Jasper351346
Wabash347878
Adams338153
Ripley334968
Jefferson313280
White308554
Daviess289699
Wells286681
Decatur279192
Fayette277362
Greene270785
Posey269133
Scott261553
LaGrange254270
Clay253545
Randolph235880
Washington231131
Spencer228031
Jennings225147
Fountain208945
Sullivan207942
Starke205452
Owen192656
Fulton192140
Jay186429
Carroll186120
Perry181036
Orange178053
Rush170824
Vermillion166143
Franklin165635
Tipton161043
Parke144616
Blackford133931
Pike130334
Pulaski114045
Newton104234
Brown100740
Crawford97914
Benton97113
Martin82915
Warren80115
Switzerland7698
Union70110
Ohio56011
Unassigned0408