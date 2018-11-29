Destroyed Pioneer Cabin Nearly Rebuilt Ahead of Ceremony

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Last year Pioneer Village at Fowler Park in Vigo County lost most of the Cochran Cabin in a fire.

Now the cabin is nearly rebuilt ahead of a ceremony on Saturday. Workers are putting the final touches on a cabin that was destroyed by fire last year. They say the cabin will be mostly finished by a rededication ceremony on Saturday.

Vigo County Parks Department staff say this last month has been hard to work through due to below normal temperatures.

"November has not been very forgiving for cabin building but VCPRD staff has been out here in the elements and getting this cabin ready for this Saturday." Adam Grossman with the Vigo County Parks Department says.

In just a few months the Cochran Cabin has been nearly rebuilt and resembles a cabin built in the pioneer era despite difficult weather conditions.

"Well, we're putting on the roof today and putting on the shingles. Mother nature has given us a break for a couple of days here before Christmas walk. We got our doors and our windows in and our flooring in on the bottom structure" Grossman says.

Workers are working quickly these next two days. Saturday at 5 pm in Pioneer Village there will be a rededication ceremony. The event will touch on the historical significance of completing the cabin and recognize the people who made rebuilding a destroyed treasure possible.

"Learn about the new cabin name, come inside the cabin and look around, and see the what the new structure looks like. There will be a couple of different awards, plaque ceremony, and a ribbon cutting. It will be a really special event" Grossman says.