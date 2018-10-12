Clear

Despite setbacks...Terre Haute Air Show officials say the event was a success

A glimpse at some of the people who traveled to Terre Haute for the Terre Haute Air Show. (WTHI Photo)

Oct. 12, 2018
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Leaders of the Terre Haute Air Show said despite setbacks, the event was still a major success.

News 10 spoke with David Patterson on Friday.

He helped plan the event.

He told News 10 around 50,000 people went to the show over the course of the weekend.

Earlier in the week, we reported the show had fixed costs they had to pay...despite running into rain issues.

"You know...Saturday was compromised by rain. We all worked like crazy to try and accommodate everyone. Obviously, we weren't able to do that. That's precisely why we had a non-refundable ticket," Patterson said.

He told us at this time there are no immediate plans for another air show...but that doesn't mean it won't happen again sometime in the future.

