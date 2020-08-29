Despite other local events being canceled, many flock to the Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

LYONS, Ind. (WTHI)- In a new location, "It's good to be outside to see folks but from a distance."

But with the same excitement, "Go out watch some cool trucks do some cool stuff and live a dream," The Scheid Diesel Extravaganza is on full throttle.

Despite the coronavirus shutting down other local events, this annual celebration was not.

Many people showed up but not many wearing a face mask. Instead, people here say it's all about space.

"Just keeping your distance, wash your hands, they have stations in there which is great but we're carrying stuff on us too just to be considerate," said Andrew Hagler.

The Scheid Diesel Extravaganza is in a new park this year. It's at Wagler Motorsports Park here in Lyon's Indiana. It's about an hour or so away from Terre Haute the previous location.

In order for this event to even happen organizers had to get a plan approved by the Greene County Health Department.

We asked about the specifics of that plan but were only told it was in line with the Indiana governor's orders.

Even though the event isn't in Terre Haute this year, it's still attracting people from all over.

"We came from Georgetown, Kentucky as a weekend trip," said Rushil Patel.

If you traveled to the park, you may have spotted Indiana State Police troopers and Greene County Sheriff Deputies conducting patrols.

Some say with all the crazy things happening in the world, it's good to have a little fun.

"It gives people more hope and it's better to have but personally just because it's more truck shows and stuff like that," said Patel.

We looked at the Scheid Diesel website.

It says the park is open under the mandate of wearing a mask and social distancing but no capacity limits are set because it's outdoors.