VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Construction at the new Vigo County Jail is moving along.

We reached out to Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse to see how things were moving.

He told right now everything is on track.

Plasse said the weather has impacted 47 days of construction. He told us COVID-19 has also impacted their progress, with product delays, equipment issues, and site logistics.

Plasse told us the date of completion remains the same as of right now. It is expected to open on February 25, 2022.