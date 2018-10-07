Clear

19-year-old accused of killing 17-year-old Garrett Sands released on $50,000 bond

Friends and family of Garrett Sands were outside of the Vigo County Jail on Friday morning.

Posted: Oct. 5, 2018 3:39 PM
Updated: Oct. 5, 2018 6:23 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Friends and family of Garrett Sands were outside of the Vigo County Jail on Friday morning.

They were holding signs that said 'Justice for Garrett.'

 

That was just before the hearing of 19-year-old Nathan Derickson.

Derickson is accused of shooting Sands at a party.

LINK | 'MY SON IS DEAD AND THE PERSON THAT KILLED HIM IS ON HOUSE ARREST AND I FIND THAT DISTURBING.'

He was previously released on bond when he violated the terms of his probation and was arrested.

This marks the third time Derickson has posted bond in a reckless homicide case.

This time he was in court for two violations of his probation.

Early Friday morning, Derickson was walked from the jail to the courthouse for his hearing.

LINK | TERRE HAUTE TEEN ACCUSED OF KILLING ANOTHER TEEN IN COURT FOR FAILED DRUG TEST

This is after his drug screen was dilute and he failed to call in for a drug screen, resulting in two violations.

The prosecutor said Derickson had been told the expectations multiple times and continued to violate them.

He asked the judge to show him that the court was serious about the violations.

Judge Michael Radar asked why Derickson didn't call in. 

His defense attorney said Derickson's father wasn't home and failed to make sure he called. 

His bond was set at $50,000 cash only, with no 10 percent allowed.

Judge Radar said the violations were 'disdainful and unacceptable.'

The judge told Derickson if he is in court again for violating his probation, he will sit in jail until his jury trial.

About two hours after the judge raised the bond, Derickson posted it, and he was released.

He is now back on in-home detention with GPS monitoring. 

Derickson is due back in court in December with his trial set for January.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Sunny and hot Monday, cooler air on the way later this week.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast

Image

Northview boys, South girls win sectional

Image

South falls in semi-state

Image

Rivet knocks off Shoals.

Image

North girls fall to BHSS

Image

Rose-Hulman wins on Homecoming

Image

Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Week 8, ITZ Segment Two

Image

Week 8, ITZ Segment 3

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero