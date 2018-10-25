Deputies serve up pizza for Project Lifesaver

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - You can help support the Greene County Sheriff's Project Lifesaver.
Project Lifesaver helps find people who have gone missing.
You can dine-in or carry out at Joetta's Pizza Villa and Pizza Villa 2 until 9:00 on Thursday.
Deputies will be serving you, with all of the tips going to Project Lifesaver.
If you get your kids dressed up, they'll even get an extra treat.
