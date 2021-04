TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -New artwork will help top off Rose-Hulman's new academic building.

The building has flexible spaces for student projects, design studios, and collaboration areas.

The centerpiece of the atrium will be a big depth of field artistic exhibit.

Students will be able to program features of the artwork.

A Rose alumnus and his wife are covering the cost of creating and installing the piece.

The building will be open for use in the upcoming academic year.