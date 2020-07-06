Department of Justice and Bureau of Prisons set guidelines for demonstrators at Terre Haute's federal prison ahead of executions

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Department of Justice and the Bureau of Prisons have released guidance for demonstrators the days of the executions at Terre Haute's federal prison.

Those who support capital punishment will meet at Voorhees Park on 1st Street. Those against will meet at the fairgrounds on U.S. 41.

Processing for the demonstrators starts at 4:00 a.m. No one will be processed after 5:30 a.m.

From there, demonstrators will be bussed to the correctional facility.

Officials will give everyone a mask during processing. Demonstrators are subject to COVID-19 screenings, including a temperature check.

Officials could remove violators.