Department of Education issues new STEM priority

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Education is issuing a new priority.
On Friday, they issued a strategic plan to incorporate science, technology, and math in schools.
Te plan is an outline of how education should work with the state's needs.
The plan outlines three main goals.
It involves improving STEM instruction and implementing evidence-based STEM curriculum in classrooms.
The plan also includes fostering early STEM career exposure.
State education leaders expect to accomplish these goals by 20205.
