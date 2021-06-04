Department of Air Force announces location of F-35 training center

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Department of the Air Force has selected the site for a new F-35 Lighting II training center for Foreign Military Sales, as well as the new location for the 425th Fighter Squadron.

In a release, the Department of the Air Force announced Ebbing Air National Guard Base, Fort Smith, Arkansas, as the preferred location. Terre Haute Regional Airport Hulman Field was closely reviewed and in the final running for the new development.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Terre Haute Regional Airport looks to bring F-35 Military Training Center to Terre Haute

"As the Airport Director I am disappointed with the decision but more so for the community as a whole. The airport staff is going to continue to keep building on a great foundation and keep striving to bring new business to the Terre Haute Regional Airport," said Airport Director, Jeff Hauser, in a statement to WTHI-TV.

In a pitch by local and state leaders last year, Indiana National Guard Adjutant General Dale Lyles highlighted the potential $500 million economic impact the training center would have brought to the Midwest Region.

According to the Department's release, several U.S. ally and partner nations showed interest in conducting F-35 training at a U.S.-based F-35 training facility. Foreign Military Sales is a security assistance program authorized by the Arms Export Control Act. The act allows the U.S. to sell defense equipment, conduct training, and provide services to a foreign country when the president deems that doing so will strengthen U.S. national security and promote world peace.

“The F-35 program is a multi-service, multi-national effort that dramatically increases interoperability between the U.S. and other F-35 partner nations,” said Acting Secretary of the Air Force John P. Roth. “We are fully committed to the F-35 as the cornerstone of the U.S. Air Force’s fighter fleet and look forward to building stronger relationships with nations who want to work by our side.”

The Department of the Air Force will conduct an environmental impact analysis to confirm the Ebbing site can support the new F-35 and F-16 missions. If it cannot, Selfridge ANGB, Michigan, has been named an alternate location.

The Department of the Air Force anticipates making the final basing decision in spring 2023.

News 10 is working to get local reaction about this announcement. This story will be updated throughout the day.