Denver to D.C. -- A walk to change the lives of future generations

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) -- A 69-year-old from Denver Colorado. He's had both hips replaced and one knee replaced.

"Before that, I could barely make it around the block without having to sit down," Bob McCormick said.

Now, McCormick is walking from Denver to Washington D.C. to bring awareness to intergenerational justice.

"Do we, as an older generation, have a responsibility to the younger generation?" McCormick asks. "Not only those who aren't here yet but those who are and can't make decisions yet, like my grandkids."

He mainly focuses on the environmental impact we are having on the world and the debt we are creating.

"Just throw away your trash and pay your debt, that it," McCormick said

"It's kind of like the older generation and the people who are making decisions right now are having a party. We're all enjoying ourselves most of the people I know, we're all having a good time," McCormick said. "But we don't think about cleaning up after the party."

