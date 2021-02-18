Dentists urge you to go to your regular appointments before its too late

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Many dentists have seen a drop in patients during the pandemic. That includes Holler Family dentistry here in Terre Haute. One reason, people are afraid to see a dentist right now.

Doctor Jess Holler told News 10 that in the last year or so, he has not seen many of his regular patients.

In fact, he said business is down for him by about 15%.

The Holler Family Dentistry has had to take more safety measures to help you feel comfortable when getting your routine check-up.

Dr. Holler told News 10 before the pandemic they were already following all health protocols, but since the start, they've added more measures to ensure you're safe when getting your routine cleanings.

Some of those measures include adding more ventilation systems, cleaning more than ever before, and limiting patients in the waiting room.

Dr. Holler said, "We are doing everything in our power to not only protect them, but my staff needs to feel safe as well."

However, Dr. Holler told News 10 even with all the safety measures taking place, he's still not seeing very many people.

He said now more than ever it's important to see your dentist. Dr. Holler said dental health is directly related to your physical health and can help keep you from getting sick.

This is because the mouth is the gateway to the entire body, your mouth directly correlates to your overall health.

He told News 10 he's worried about seeing more gum diseases, and gum-related problems, once people start coming in after the pandemic.

Dr. Holler said, "Inflammation in the body is what's hard on the body. And their body has to work to fight that. And that's what lowers the immune system is when you're fighting inflammation in your own body."

He told us the best thing you can do to make sure you're dental health is staying in the best shape possible is to see a dentist for your regular clean-up when it's scheduled.

Dr. Holler gave us tips on how you can make sure your oral health is staying in the best shape possible until your appointment. He said you should brush twice a day, use a peroxide rise, and make sure you floss.