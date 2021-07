TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- There is a need for the community to access dental healthcare.

This is why one dental health care business wants to do its part to help.

Wabash Valley Children's Dentistry is hosting a free dental clinic.

It's all to help underserved communities.

On Friday, July 23rd, the clinic will be from 9 A.M. until 1 P.M. Wabash Valley Children's Dentistry is located at 440 E. Hospital Lane in Terre Haute.