Dental offices can reopen, some opt to wait a little longer

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Your next dental appointment may be a little different in light of COVID-19.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb allowed dental offices to reopen on Monday.

News 10 reached out to several area offices on Tuesday.

Smudde Family Dentistry and Staley Family Dentistry tell us they are waiting a few more days.

Both offices plan to begin offering full service on May 4. They are currently only providing emergency dental care.

Both facilities are making accommodations to protect patients and staff.

“We just decided we weren’t ready to come back full-time this week. We just need a little more preparation. We just want to feel very confident that what we’re doing is topnotch for our patients’ safety and our staff’s safety," Dr. Meredeth Gray with Smudde Family Dentistry said.

Gray says her office is feeling the strain of a lack of Personal Protective Equipment, or PPE.

“Our supplies are limited, and our supplies are limited, but we’ve been able to find pretty much everything we need to get started,” Gray said.

News 10 talked to a staff member at Staley Family Dentistry on Tuesday.

She tells us staff feel at ease due to the safety measures the office has put in place.

“They've put our minds at ease because of the measures they've taken, and we have the right gear and things of that nature. I mean going as far as purchasing extra air filtration systems for the office,” said Brittany Pratt, receptionist for Staley Family Dentistry.

Both offices are making accommodations for patient appointments.

All patients will have to participate in a pre-screening, which will include taking their temperature.

“We have definitely spaced our schedule out more," stated Pratt. "We want to try to limit patients needing to be in the waiting room together, things of that nature. So we’re going to slowly go back into a normal schedule but in the beginning, it’s going to be more of a soft opening."

Dental offices are encouraging patients to wear masks to appointments.