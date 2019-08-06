Demolition starts on southside Arby's as crews gear up to rebuild the restaurant

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A restaurant on Terre Haute's southside has closed...so it can be rebuilt.
Our crews grabbed video on Tuesday of work being done to tear down the Arby's building on U.S. 41.
Employees told News 10 they will build a new one where this one was.
The told us the project should take three to four months.
