Demolition starts on old Shelburn building

SHELBURN, Ind. (WTHI) - Demolition started on Friday on the old Hagen building in Shelburn.

The building is located at 22 East Mill Street.

Over the years, leaders say the building fell apart and became a safety hazard.

Officials say the new space is part of their latest downtown beautification project.

"We're going to put in a splash park, we're going to put in brand new playground equipment, a playground area. We plan on putting a pavilion," Jay Southwood, the clerk-treasurer said.

In the 60s to early 70s leaders say the building served as a plastics manufacturing facility.