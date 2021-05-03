Demolition set to begin on Jasper County jail

JASPER COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Old glory is still flying outside the old Jasper County jail. But within days, the flag will come down along with the rest of the century-old building.

Sheriff Brandon Francis says, "Starting demolition of that this week. Hopefully, end around the end of May and start on the new jail."

In the meantime, the sheriff's office will be setting up shop in a building along Route 130 coming into newton. They'll be sharing the space with the health department and economic development.

Francis says, "We found out about a month ago that we had to move. Actually less than a month ago. So a lot of 911 equipment had to be moved. Our inmates are being housed in Richland County."

Richland County will house around a half dozen inmates for Jasper County.

The entire project will cost $3.8 million. That price has gone up since the pandemic. However, the county has the funds to pay for the project.

Francis says, "A lot of history there. It's definitely a neat place. But there is a lot of challenges that arise from working in an old structure like that."