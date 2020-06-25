Demolition continues on blighted houses in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute is working to improve its look. The city has started more work to get rid of blighted homes.

Crews are knocking down three houses on 4th Street between 4th and 6th Avenues.

The goal is to bring down the third one soon.

Mayor Duke Bennett hopes to improve neighborhoods, increase property values, and lower crime.

He told us they will probably knock down 75 houses in 2020, which is more than usual.

You can report homes that you think should be demolished by calling 311.