TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Demolition Derby made its' muddy mark over at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds on Saturday night.

The Vigo County Fair went out with a bang-with the Demo Derby serving as the final hoorah.

The night's line-up included the Police and Fire-Fighter Derby, Powder Puff cars for the girls, and mini cars for the youth.

After not having the event last year due to the pandemic, the enormous crowd roared with excitement to enjoy watching things get destroyed.

"We got a great crowd tonight," William Rogers, the head inspector of the event, said. "Definitely people came out to support the Derby. A lot of them came out to watch the police and firemen, and their local hometown heroes."

This event means a lot to the fair because all of the money raised at the Derby goes right back into funding future fairs, and trying to make it bigger and better in the years to come.

If you missed this weekend's Derby there's another one scheduled for September 2021.