Group take to the streets to honor labor workers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local group took to the streets to honor the labor force with a small car parade Monday morning.

Traditionally, the organized unions have a Labor Day parade that runs down Wabash Avenue, but it was canceled due to Covid for the second consecutive year.

Instead, the Vigo County Democratic Party held its own intricate and Covid-friendly parade to show its support for all the men and women of organized labor.

Organizers say it was important for them to let labor workers know how much they impact the community.

"There's no candy being thrown...there's not fellowship beans, or ice cream down at the park, Vigo County Central Committee Chair Joe Etling said.

"But we still wanted to come out here, as a sign of our support for organized labor. We want to show that the Vigo County democrats say thank you."

Etling says the Labor Day dinner at the Idle Park Banquet Center is still on, and it starts at 7 pm.