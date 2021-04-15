Clear

Democrats begin long-shot push to expand the Supreme Court

A group of congressional Democrats introduced legislation Thursday to add four seats to the Supreme Court, a long-shot bid designed to counter the court’s rightward tilt during the Trump administration and criticized by Republicans as a potential power grab that would reduce the public’s trust in the judiciary.

Posted: Apr 15, 2021 3:05 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A group of congressional Democrats introduced legislation Thursday to add four seats to the Supreme Court, a long-shot bid designed to counter the court’s rightward tilt during the Trump administration and criticized by Republicans as a potential power grab that would reduce the public’s trust in the judiciary.

President Joe Biden last week created a commission to spend the next six months examining the politically incendiary issues of expanding the court and instituting term limits for justices.

The fight over the composition of the nine-member court has become increasingly contentious over the past two decades, with fierce battles over nominees and acrimonious debates about the politicization of the judicial branch.

But the bill’s introduction had an inauspicious start. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said she might not bring it up for a vote if it advanced out of committee and Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, was noncommittal as well.

Democratic lawmakers and groups supporting the court expansion bill gathered on the steps of the Supreme Court to make their case.

“Some people say we’re packing the court. We’re not packing it. We’re unpacking it,” said the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, Rep, Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y. He said Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and the GOP had “packed the court over the last couple of years. This is a reaction to that. It’s a necessary step in the evolution of the court.”

Inside the Capitol, Durbin, made clear that he wanted to wait for the White House’s 36-member commission to report its findings before deciding on a course of action.

“I’m not ready to sign on yet,” Durbin said. “I think this commission of Biden’s is the right move. Let’s think this through carefully. This is historic.”

Pelosi was even more dismissive. The prospect of an expanded Supreme Court is a campaign issue that Republicans will focus on as they target swing districts in their bid to retake the majority. Even before the bill’s introduction, state GOP parties were drawing attention to the effort in an attempt to link vulnerable Democratic members to it.

“I have no plans to bring it to the floor,” Pelosi told reporters.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden would wait for the commission’s work to “play out,” before taking a position on the matter.

Republicans quickly jumped in to the debate. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said in a SiriusXM radio interview that no matter what issue comes up this Congress, “this has got to be the most important because, remember, it’s taking over an entire branch of government.”

McConnell quoted the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who warned before her death that adding justices to the Supreme Court would make it appear partisan and that “nine seems to be a good number.”

“But the farthest-left activists aren’t interested in the common good. They want power,” McConnell said.

Supporters of expanding the court say Republicans gained an unfair advantage by blocking President Barack Obama’s 2016 nomination of Merrick Garland, a federal appeals judge at the time who is now Biden’s attorney general, under the rationale that it was a presidential election year and the voters should decide. McConnell refused to hold hearings on filling the vacancy after Justice Antonin Scalia’s death, even though the November election was months away.

Last year, McConnell and the Republican-controlled Senate confirmed President Donald Trump’s nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, to fill Ginsburg’s seat just days before the presidential election, securing a likely conservative majority for years to come.

In their news conference on the Supreme Court steps, the authors and co-sponsors of the legislation framed the proposed expansion as a necessary progression to keep up with a growing nation and a growing case workload. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., said the court expanded on seven occasions prior to the Civil War, “leaving us today with the historical oddity of 13 circuit courts of appeal and only nine justices.”

Sen. Edward Markey, D-Mass., went right to the anger and frustration that so many Democrats have with the judicial conformation process under Trump and McConnell’s stewardship.

“The Republicans stole two seats on the Supreme Court and now it is up to us to repair that damage,” Markey said.

___

Associated Press writer Zeke Miller contributed to this report.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 59°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 57°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Partly Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 53°
Paris
Partly Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 60°
Mattoon/Charleston
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 57°
Terre Haute
Mostly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 59°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 59°
Another Cold Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Fork in the Road: Does Nicole's Restaurant have the best Beef Manhattan in the Wabash Valley?

Image

Another cold night ahead - Kevin explains

Image

12 Points Revitalization

Image

The federal court in the Wabash Valley's district says you should watch out for this jury duty scam

Image

The wetlands bill is headed to Holcomb's desk

Image

Business "sews" it's roots deeper during pandemic

Image

Thursday Morning Weather Update

Image

Northview golf

Image

ISU Soccer

Image

Caitlyn Newton

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1288844

Reported Deaths: 23865
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook5163999792
DuPage855231244
Will70961955
Lake64047962
Kane54919750
Winnebago30606457
Madison29676513
St. Clair27035500
McHenry26618277
Peoria20652277
Champaign19604136
Sangamon17522229
McLean16577169
Tazewell15617253
Rock Island14137303
Kankakee13369196
Kendall1216290
LaSalle11634228
Macon10130189
DeKalb9120118
Vermilion9003125
Adams8141116
Williamson7179125
Whiteside6738162
Boone630871
Ogle569578
Clinton569390
Grundy557971
Coles549294
Knox5258136
Jackson483363
Henry467261
Effingham466471
Macoupin456681
Livingston455083
Stephenson446379
Marion4379114
Woodford432962
Franklin431470
Monroe430190
Jefferson4129118
Randolph408384
Lee391449
Morgan373979
Montgomery363772
Logan359856
Fulton357250
Bureau351279
Christian348971
Perry312959
Fayette312754
Iroquois288964
Jersey260448
Douglas254135
McDonough252742
Saline248053
Lawrence238625
Shelby224137
Union222840
Crawford208825
Bond196024
Cass194424
Pike175551
Clark175032
Jo Daviess174624
Warren172646
Wayne172451
Hancock171730
Richland170840
Carroll169436
Ford168346
White166226
Edgar165839
Washington162525
Moultrie156025
Clay147042
Greene142032
Piatt141014
Mason139941
Johnson138614
De Witt136823
Mercer134633
Wabash134112
Massac130939
Cumberland127819
Menard117511
Jasper114017
Marshall96617
Hamilton81815
Schuyler6975
Brown6846
Pulaski6787
Stark60123
Edwards54912
Henderson51914
Calhoun5072
Scott4671
Alexander46210
Gallatin4534
Putnam4403
Hardin36512
Pope3053
Out of IL10
Unassigned02295

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 701971

Reported Deaths: 13187
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion958051716
Lake51105939
Allen38867670
Hamilton34212404
St. Joseph33638539
Elkhart27021431
Vanderburgh22016393
Tippecanoe21602212
Johnson17408373
Porter17157297
Hendricks16711310
Clark12640190
Madison12287337
Vigo12139244
Monroe11336166
LaPorte10760204
Delaware10288184
Howard9606211
Kosciusko9051113
Hancock7922139
Bartholomew7839153
Warrick7671155
Floyd7533176
Wayne6871198
Grant6755168
Boone6517100
Morgan6362138
Dubois6068117
Marshall5743108
Dearborn566975
Cass5668102
Henry5558100
Noble536983
Jackson491869
Shelby476895
Lawrence4324118
Gibson426889
Harrison426070
Montgomery416286
Clinton415053
DeKalb405483
Huntington376480
Whitley374939
Miami371365
Knox364889
Steuben361357
Putnam351760
Wabash345877
Jasper344846
Adams337652
Ripley333268
Jefferson310779
White307154
Daviess288699
Wells284780
Decatur278592
Fayette276962
Greene269985
Posey268133
Scott259853
Clay252044
LaGrange250970
Randolph234380
Washington230329
Spencer227431
Jennings224447
Fountain207445
Sullivan207342
Starke201152
Owen191456
Fulton190439
Jay185529
Carroll185220
Perry179136
Orange176253
Rush170224
Vermillion165643
Franklin165135
Tipton160843
Parke143716
Blackford132631
Pike130034
Pulaski112945
Newton102834
Brown99340
Crawford96914
Benton95613
Martin82215
Warren78715
Switzerland7698
Union69510
Ohio55511
Unassigned0405