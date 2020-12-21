Demo begins for ISU's Lincoln Quad

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) – the demolition process has started for a part of Indiana State University history.

Crews started knocking down part of Lincoln Quad.

The building has been used for student housing since 1969.

The university said that the building had become difficult to maintain.

Officials say once cleared it could be used as a green space.

Lincoln Quad was built in 1969 and contains 160,000 square feet.

The Quad was a unique design for its time, creating a space of community that was very popular.

The complex is comprised of 8 individual 3 and 4-story buildings, with 160 5-person apartments for 800 beds. There is also a dining hall and kitchen.

Lincoln Quad served the University well for 50 years, but it has reached the end of its useful lifetime. The renovation has not been selected for many reasons including difficulty of ADA access, small and inefficient apartment size, and the fact that ISU has had several other residence hall renovations and additions (over 900 beds) in the last several years.

Demolition will last until summer 2021. The site will become an open multi-purpose green space.