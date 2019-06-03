Deming Pool opens for the summer

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The official start of summer is still a few weeks away, but many in Terre Haute got their first taste over the weekend.

The pool at Deming Park has opened.

Our crew saw several kids out enjoying a swim to kick off their summer vacation.

Pool hours are noon until 5:00, Monday through Thursday - and noon until 6:00 Friday through Sunday.

The pool will be open daily until August 5...after that, it'll weekends only through September.