Deming Park in Terre Haute turns 100!

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute Parks and Recreation celebrated a very important anniversary today.

"The City of Terre Haute hereby proclaims June 5th, 2021 is Deming Park's 100th anniversary day in our community."

Mayor Duke Bennett delivered that proclamation on the 100th birthday of Deming Park.

On Saturday afternoon the park was very busy full of vintage cars, puppet shows, and even dancers who learned some moves from the roaring twenties.

News 10 caught up with Mayor Bennett to see why Deming Park is so important to Terre Haute.

"It's kind of the fabric of our community and everybody's family so it's just exciting to be here today to celebrate 100 years and begin to think about the next 100 years."