Deming Park set to come alive with Christmas in the Park

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Deming Park in Terre Haute is coming to life with holiday spirit.

The ceremonial Christmas in the Park lighting happens on Monday evening.

Several local groups decorated shelters in the park...and you can drive through and see their work for yourself.

You can also have your picture taken with Santa for $1.

It happens at the Holiday House inside Deming Park on December 2 and 9 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Santa will be there on December 7, 8, 14, and 15 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.