Deming Park pool open for rest of season

The Deming Park pool is open once again. The Mayor expects all to go according to plan for the rest of the season.

Posted: Aug 1, 2019 7:37 PM
Updated: Aug 1, 2019 7:37 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)--  The Deming park pool is open once again.

The Terre Haute Parks and Recreational department announced Thursday morning.

Last week, it was closed due to reoccurring maintenance issues.

News 10 spoke with Mayor Duke Bennett and people with the Parks and Recreational department about those issues.

They told us you can never predict what problems might occur when it comes to a pool.

The Mayor said they spent several days finding out the issue.

They found a few minor hiccups, like the hose pressure being reduced and chlorine levels being offset.

It took crews a couple of days to make sure everything was running properly.

Mayor Bennett expects everything to go as planned for the rest of the pool season.

People who were at the pool today said they're just glad they can swim again.

"I feel really good about where we're at right now but you know there's no guarantees something else can't go wrong but it's minor stuff things that take a few days to fix," said Mayor Bennett. 

"It's very frustrating because a lot of people don't have pools like this is where they go this is kinda all they got to swim," said Will Edwards. 

The pool's hours will change next week starting Aug. 5th. 

It will only be open on weekends until Labor Day. 

