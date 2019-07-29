Clear

Deming Park Pool to remain closed until further notice

The pool at Deming Park remained closed Monday.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Parks and Recreation Department says the pool at Deming Park will remain closed until further notice.

Ashley Tyler, Director of Recreation, said a pool company worked on a mechanical issue last week. Workers are still "fine-tuning" adjustments. As of Monday morning, an opening date had not been set. 

The pool closed last Thursday and re-opened for a short time on Friday, before closing again. At that time, Tyler said issues are prone to arise with aging facilities. 

According to the Parks Department's website, the pool at Deming Park was originally planned to be open daily until August 5th. After that, the pool was planned to be open on Saturday & Sunday only from August 10-September 1.

