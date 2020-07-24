Deming Park Pool closed for the weekend due to possible COVID-19 exposure

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There Terre Haute Parks Department has closed the Deming Park Pool.
A post on their social media page says this is due to possible exposure of some of their pool staff to COVID-19.
The announcement says the pool will be closed July 24-July 26.
They say there will be an update on the pool's reopening status released on Monday.
