Deming Park Pool Open With Restrictions

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Monday was the official opening date for the Deming Park pool for 2020.

But this year, they are facing a challenge they never have before. COVID-19.

There are multiple new safety measures being put into place, such as X's on benches, and under chairs.

There are also posters all over reminding you to stay six-feet apart and to also recommend wearing a mask.

While these things may seem small, they all add up to your safety.

One Terre Haute resident says it makes her feel much safer.

"I think it's clean because after you're on one of the tables, they have to sanitize it and clean it. So it makes me feel more safe being here, especially because I'm pregnant. So I feel more safe so I don't have to catch anything."

If you missed the pool opening day, they are now open every day.

Their hours are Noon to 5 Monday through Thursday, and Noon to 6 Friday through Sunday.