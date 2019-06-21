Want to hit the Deming Park? Here is when they are open

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The pool at Deming Park is a popular attraction on warm days. Below are the hours of operation and rates for daily and seasonal passes.

Hours of Operation

Monday through Thursday: 12:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m

Friday through Sunday: 12:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m.

Rates

Daily

Child: $2.75

Adult (12 & Over): $3.00

Group Admission (15 or more): $2.75 each

Seasonal

Individual Pass: $60.00

Family of Four (4) Pass: $180.00 (Each additional child is $15.00 each)

The pool is open until August 5.