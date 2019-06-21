Want to hit the Deming Park? Here is when they are open

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The pool at Deming Park is a popular attraction on warm days. Below are the hours of operation and rates for daily and seasonal passes.
Hours of Operation
Monday through Thursday: 12:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m
Friday through Sunday: 12:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m.
Rates
Daily
Child: $2.75
Adult (12 & Over): $3.00
Group Admission (15 or more): $2.75 each
Seasonal
Individual Pass: $60.00
Family of Four (4) Pass: $180.00 (Each additional child is $15.00 each)
The pool is open until August 5.
