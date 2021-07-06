Deming Park Long Weekend Fun

TERRE HAUTE, IND. (WTHI) - The holiday weekend fun continues over at Deming Park.

The Fourth of July may be over, but that doesn't mean the fun has to come to an end.

Families are still taking advantage of the long weekend over at Deming Park pool, and one local boy has a message about his pool day.

"And guess what...I actually chose this park. It was awesome, and I really love swimming," Maxwell Zimmerman said.

You can cool off under a variety of sprinklers, show off on the diving board, and bake in the summer sun.

During the weekdays, the pool is open from 12p.m. - 5p.m. and Friday thrugh Sunday the pool is open from 12 p.m.- 6 p.m.