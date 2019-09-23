Elders get a visit from furry friends

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Elders suffering from dementia got a visit from some neat animals Sunday.

Vigo County 4H brought alpacas and goats out to Signature HealthCARE to visit some patients.

It's a way to help make them smile and stimulate their brains.

Patients also got to enjoy a meal with the kiddos at the Johnny Appleseed themed picnic.

Kids got the chance to bob for apples and enjoy some crafts.

Organizers said it's a great way to brighten these elders day.

"Our residents were able to either view them in a pen, or if they're excited they can touch them. Pet them. Llamas happen to be very therapeutic. We've already seen that this morning, so we're very thankful that they've come to do that with our residents," said Robin Heng with Signature HealthCARE.

The alpacas also got to visit patients that are bedridden.