Delta variant of COVID-19 found in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The highly transmittable variant of COVID-19 was found following the Fourth of July. The news comes as 21 new cases of the virus have been reported in Knox County. One new case was in the 80-year-old age group. The rest averaged 21 years old. The health department says one positive came from a newborn baby.

Dr. Alan Stewart with the Knox County Health Department says he is advising schools to be precautious when making plans for a return to the classroom.

Stewart explains, "With the new variants being out and the fact that we feel vaccinated people may be somewhat susceptible I am encouraging, number one, masks to be worn in classrooms at school."

Stewart emphasizes the mask recommendation is not a mandate.