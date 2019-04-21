Delphi homicide investigation to move in a new direction, announcement set for Monday

DELPHI, Ind. (WTHI) - The investigation into the deaths of two young Indiana girls in Delphi, Indiana will move in a new direction.

This new invitation was included in an invitation sent to the media on Friday, to attend a Monday press conference.

Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter will make an announcement on behalf of the Multi-Agency Taskforce.

No other details were released.

On Valentine's Day of 2017, Abigail Williams and Libby German were found dead, just a day after they went missing while walking on a trail.

Up until this point, the suspect they've been looking for has been described as a white man with a goatee.

The press conference happens at noon in Delphi.