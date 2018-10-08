Deer hunters, look out for purple paint

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI)- Deer hunters need to be on the lookout for purple paint this season. News 10 first told you about the purple paint law back in July. It's an easier way to mark private property to keep hunters and trespassers out.

Scott Webster is an avid hunter.

"We hunt every year. It's been something that we've done all of our lives," Webster said.

For him, this hunting season will look a lot different. A new purple paint law that went into effect July 1.

"The purple is not something that you would typically see in the woods," Webster added. "We have several areas that we hunt that we will probably do the purple paint on the trees."

Instead of no trespassing signs, purple paint now lets others know that this is private property.

Webster says most seasonal hunters will not trespass. But, he thinks this new law could be good to stop those who do.

"Try to appreciate people's boundaries," he said. "The best thing about the paint is that it is going to stay. The weather is not going to affect it. It is going to stay there for at least a couple of years. It's quick and cheap."

The law says when marking a tree, it must be a vertical line, at least eight inches long and clearly visible. The bottom of the stripe has to be three feet to five feet from ground level.

Officers say they still recommend you still put 'No Trespassing' signs near entrances to better ensure you property boundaries.