Deer breaks into Taco Casita

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- An unexpected guest made it's way into one Wabash Valley restaurant Saturday.

Staff said a rogue deer crashed into a window in the Taco Casita restaurant on 3rd street in Terre Haute.

It ran back into the kitchen. Before making its way out into the dining room area and crashing through a second window and running across the street.

Luckily, the business was closed at the time and no was hurt.