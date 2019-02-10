TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- An unexpected guest made it's way into one Wabash Valley restaurant Saturday.
Staff said a rogue deer crashed into a window in the Taco Casita restaurant on 3rd street in Terre Haute.
It ran back into the kitchen. Before making its way out into the dining room area and crashing through a second window and running across the street.
Luckily, the business was closed at the time and no was hurt.
Related Content
- Deer breaks into Taco Casita
- It's national taco day!
- Illinois' 1st weekend of deer-hunting nets 59,000 deer
- Clinton KFC/Taco Bell fire under investigation
- Deer collisions increase during the fall time
- Deer hits going up this season
- Police seek information about deer carcass dumping
- Two seriously injured after motorcycle hits deer
- Volunteers needed for deer reduction hunts
- Deer hunters, look out for purple paint
Scroll for more content...