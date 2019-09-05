Clear

'Deeply unsettled' THFD Chief releases statement after firefighter accused of child molestation

Terre Haute Fire Department Chief Jeff Fisher has released a statement after a firefighter was arrested on child molestation charges.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute Fire Department Chief Jeff Fisher has released a statement after a firefighter was arrested on child molestation charges.

On Wednesday, the Terre Haute Police Department arrested Rodger Plunkett II after he was accused of molesting two underage girls between 1998 and 2005.

Chief Fisher says the fire department is 'deeply unsettled' by Plunkett's arrest.

LINK | COURT DOCUMENTS ALLEGE TERRE HAUTE FIREFIGHTER MOLESTED TWO UNDERAGE GIRLS, HAD CHILD PORNOGRAPHY

He went on to say the Terre Haute Fire Department remains dedicated to maintaining the safety and wellbeing of the community.

Fisher says Plunkett was immediately suspended, pending an internal investigation connected to the allegations.

You can see the full statement below:

"The City of Terre Haute Fire Department is deeply unsettled by the recent arrest and allegations made against Rodger Plunkett. Please remember that the Terre Haute Fire Department remains dedicated to maintaining the safety and wellbeing of our community. The Terre Haute Fire Department will continue to take all necessary measures to ensure that its members are held to the highest standards of the profession. As such, the department finds it necessary to immediately suspend Mr. Plunkett pending an internal investigation related to these allegations."

