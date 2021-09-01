Deemed a total loss after a fire, the Delish Cafe is taking steps to rebuild

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Delish Cafe was deemed a total loss after an electrical fire last month. Cafe owners have been meeting with officials to assess the costs.

Construction can't start until the insurance adjuster is finished with the audit.

The final meeting with the adjuster happened Wednesday afternoon.

LINK | Delish Cafe is likely at a total loss after major fire

Terre Haute Fire Department Marshal Casey Boyed told us that owner Senka Delich said to him she's very thankful for all of the continued support.

"Her family has done a lot for this community, so I know a lot of people agree. I'm sure. I hope everything goes okay for them and they can get back up and running; it's just a really tragic situation," Boyed said.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as it becomes available.