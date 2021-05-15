Dedicated Health Appreciation event held

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The gym Dedicated Health held an event today.

The event is helping raise funds for 12 points revitalization.

They had a mock powerlifting meet, the real meet will happen on August 8th.

Tomorrow they will have a fun day that's free for the whole family.

"Well events like this is important to us not only to help 12 points but also to build community and have more of a fit atmosphere our goal for this was for people to have a fun atmosphere to come to but also for people to realize you can have fun and be fit at the same time," says owner Josh Riggs.

This event is also happening tomorrow from noon to 5pm.