Decrease in arrests, increase in drug use: Vigo County Sheriff shares biggest concerns

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- While Vigo County is seeing a decrease in overall arrests, there is an uptick in drug-related arrests.

Meth has continued to be the drug of choice throughout the community.

Vigo County Sheriff, John Plasse, told News 10 that 90% of the inmates are in because of some relation to drugs.

In the 2018-2019 year, there was a decrease in arrests by roughly 200.

In 2018 there were 1,798 arrests and in 2019 1,585. These numbers include felonies and misdemeanors however, they exclude traffic arrests.

Although pleased with the decrease, Plasse says that it doesn't lower the number of drugs being sold and used on the streets.

"We're the meth lab capital of the state. The importation of drugs from Mexico by the mail, by the carrier, it's getting here in record numbers and we will do whatever we can to stop that inflow," Plasse explained.

The increase in drugs can also be linked to a high number of inmate returns.

After being released, Plasse says inmates tend to go back to their familiar surroundings and for many that could be a drug crowd.

"The crime culture, the drug culture, whatever it is that got them in here in the first place if they don't break away from that we're going to see similar results because they're back in the same habitat, same people, same habits and they end up back in here, unfortunately."

In order to control the overflow of drugs and inmate return rates, the department is trying to keep a close eye on dealers out on the streets as well as trouble areas.

"We work closely with other departments to try and control these things. Once we pick one dealer off the streets, another one steps up and if we have to we will put patrols out in those areas to try and find the issue in the community," Plasse said.